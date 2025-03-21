Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $210,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $10,714.59. This trade represents a 95.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yvonne Wassenaar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $169,000.00.

Rubrik Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RBRK opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.09. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. Rubrik’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rubrik by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after buying an additional 418,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $85,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RBRK. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

