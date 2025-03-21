Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Insider Purchases A$118,488.56 in Stock

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Callaghan purchased 311,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$118,488.56 ($74,521.11).

Cromwell Property Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.34.

Cromwell Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 29th. Cromwell Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

About Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

