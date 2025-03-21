Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Insider Jason Cooper Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Free Report) insider Jason Cooper purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,000.00 ($105,660.38).
Envirosuite Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.16.
About Envirosuite
