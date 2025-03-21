Islamic Coin (ISLM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $69.33 Million

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Islamic Coin has a market cap of $69.33 million and $624,314.56 worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Islamic Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84,375.01 or 1.00401927 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,970.63 or 0.99920737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,196,389,097 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,810,868 coins. Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/islamic-coin. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLM (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. ISLM has a current supply of 20,196,336,048.695904 with 1,687,771,378.8723946 in circulation. The last known price of ISLM is 0.04129332 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $604,007.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Islamic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

