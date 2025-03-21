Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s FY2029 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 target price on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$3.22.

Shares of CVE MAU opened at C$2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.18. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$3.00.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

