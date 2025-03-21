Analysts Set Expectations for Hess’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hess in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $140.66. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Hess by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

