Open Loot (OL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.83 Million

Open Loot (OL) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Open Loot token can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Open Loot has a market cap of $19.83 million and $15.21 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Loot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,375.01 or 1.00401927 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,970.63 or 0.99920737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Open Loot

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,721,995 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. The official website for Open Loot is openloot.com.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 339,452,058.0239 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.06162987 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $14,511,433.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Loot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Loot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Loot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.