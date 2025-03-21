Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,569.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,426.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,254.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,704.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,651.91.

Read Our Latest Report on AutoZone

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This represents a 25.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,811. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.