Parallel Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at $320,283,502.84. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,866,151. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $853.32.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.3 %

HubSpot stock opened at $596.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $717.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,632.60, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

