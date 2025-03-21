Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $13.39. Titan America shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 6,209 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTAM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Titan America to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Titan America Stock Down 0.5 %

Titan America Company Profile

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

