Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $57.14 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $662.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at $840.28. This represents a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

