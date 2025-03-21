1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $547,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,566,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 120,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,076,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,189,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,475,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TRV stock opened at $259.36 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

