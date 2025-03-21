Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.54. Evotec shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 4,948 shares traded.

Evotec Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 229,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

