American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of -62.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

