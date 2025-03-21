Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Declares Dividend of $0.45

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of ISDAY stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
