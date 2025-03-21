Xponance Inc. Purchases 824 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Down 0.8 %

PTC stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.80 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.