PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,835.55. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

