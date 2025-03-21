Xponance Inc. Acquires 4,775 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Equitable by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,023.24. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $5,443,966. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Equitable Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EQH opened at $52.29 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

