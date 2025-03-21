YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Plans Dividend of $0.71

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7092 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIVY stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

