YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Plans Dividend of $0.71

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7092 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FIVY stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.