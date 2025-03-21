Analysts Offer Predictions for McEwen Mining FY2025 Earnings

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXFree Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

TSE:MUX opened at C$11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$451.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.02. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of C$9.38 and a 12-month high of C$17.08.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

