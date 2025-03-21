Cormark Decreases Earnings Estimates for Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Argentina in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark analyst S. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Lithium Argentina’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lithium Argentina from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lithium Argentina from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LAR opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. Lithium Argentina has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

