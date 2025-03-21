What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for FSM FY2025 Earnings?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.65 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

FSM stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95 and a beta of 1.50. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 616.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 218,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 457.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 144,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

