What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:FVI FY2025 Earnings?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

TSE FVI opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$8.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

