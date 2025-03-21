FY2025 Earnings Forecast for TSE:AEM Issued By Stifel Canada

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

AEM opened at C$150.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of C$53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$75.74 and a one year high of C$153.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total transaction of C$1,483,200.00. Also, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$246,942.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,269 shares of company stock worth $9,879,772. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.