Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 35,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 238.81%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

