Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01). 1,599,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,626,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).
Thruvision Group Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.25.
About Thruvision Group
Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.
