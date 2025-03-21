Insider Buying: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Acquires 62,341 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 62,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $292,379.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,667,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,985.09. The trade was a 2.39 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 20th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 30,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $171,666.00.
Adverum Biotechnologies Price Performance
Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.
