Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells 1,956 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $370,485.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,550,012.58. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 300 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $52,434.00.

GWRE stock opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,966 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 418,642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,683,000 after acquiring an additional 393,445 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 877.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 367,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,944,000 after acquiring an additional 329,863 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

