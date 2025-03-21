Boston Partners Raises Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 264,947 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 106,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

