AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,253 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 781,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,654 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 258,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 51,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 123,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,781.90. This represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

