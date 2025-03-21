Boston Partners Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Boston Partners raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in DaVita were worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DaVita by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in DaVita by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 116,758 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 731.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 108,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,846,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $149.06 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

