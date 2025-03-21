Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $28.72 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

