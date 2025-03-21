Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3,383.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,110,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,970,000 after buying an additional 10,791,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,510,000 after acquiring an additional 69,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP opened at $31.04 on Friday. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.91%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

