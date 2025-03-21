Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,707,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $17,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 182.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 37.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 79,094 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RWT. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $848.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

