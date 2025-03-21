Boston Partners Invests $20.68 Million in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 525,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $190,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,091,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,447,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,623,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.