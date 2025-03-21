Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Verint Systems were worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $21.89 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.