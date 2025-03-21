Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $253.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

