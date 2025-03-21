Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $24,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

