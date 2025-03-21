1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 172,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $33.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

