1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for about 1.0% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9,260.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

