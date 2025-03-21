Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells C$1,985,000.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,985.00, for a total transaction of C$1,985,000.00.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, F. Brian Bradstreet bought 3 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,998.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,996.46.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE FFH opened at C$1,999.32 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$1,425.00 and a 1-year high of C$2,119.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2,007.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,886.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,125.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

