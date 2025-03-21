Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 160,300 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 160,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,534,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,000,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,034,028. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
St. Joe Stock Performance
NYSE JOE opened at $46.79 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.30.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of St. Joe
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 118,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
