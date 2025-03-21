Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 160,300 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 160,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $7,534,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,000,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,034,028. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $46.79 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.30.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 118,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

