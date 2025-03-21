Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 245 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 680.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.68.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $592.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $257.56 and a one year high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

