Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.65 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.69.

MOH stock opened at $315.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

