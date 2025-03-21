Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $21.09 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

