Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,400 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $5,691,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,032,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This trade represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

