HC Wainwright Issues Negative Outlook for ETON Earnings

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ETON. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ETON opened at $14.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $385.03 million, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

