HC Wainwright Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Absci

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Absci in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Absci’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Absci alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

Absci Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.04 on Friday. Absci has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $349.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,321.56% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.