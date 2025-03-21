National Bank Financial Forecasts AutoCanada Q2 Earnings

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.70.

TSE ACQ opened at C$18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.04. The company has a market cap of C$420.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$13.75 and a 1-year high of C$27.44.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

