Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,322,000.

PAPI stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.41. Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (PAPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad equity portfolio of US dividend payers, while utilizing a laddered, naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500. The fund seeks to provide monthly income and capital appreciation.

