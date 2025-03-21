Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,322,000.
Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
PAPI stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.41. Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $28.46.
Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (PAPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad equity portfolio of US dividend payers, while utilizing a laddered, naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500. The fund seeks to provide monthly income and capital appreciation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.